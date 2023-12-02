Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $101,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,592.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 455,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,831,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after acquiring an additional 198,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,953,000 after acquiring an additional 189,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 680.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 187,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,445,000 after buying an additional 163,754 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $217.83 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.47 and a 1 year high of $256.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.67. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $8.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.44 by ($0.32). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

