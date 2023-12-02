Geode Capital Management LLC Has $98.69 Million Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,618,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,669 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $98,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 28.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 41.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 10.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Up 4.3 %

WBS opened at $46.80 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Webster Financial

About Webster Financial

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.