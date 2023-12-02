Geode Capital Management LLC Has $97.19 Million Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,464,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 98,240 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $97,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $62,421,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 39.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,560,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,125 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Nutanix by 6,627.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 976,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 279.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,277,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,274,000 after purchasing an additional 940,900 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 45,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,543,572.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,890,819.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,073,826.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 45,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,543,572.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,890,819.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,979 shares of company stock worth $20,114,508. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their price target on Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet cut Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nutanix from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nutanix

Nutanix Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $44.78 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $45.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.72.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.