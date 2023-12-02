Geode Capital Management LLC Has $94.39 Million Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,241,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $94,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 10.5% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 41.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 263,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 77,327 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter worth $1,322,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Hexcel by 0.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 42,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

Hexcel Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE HXL opened at $71.44 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $55.59 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.06 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 9.14%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

Hexcel Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.