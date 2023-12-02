Geode Capital Management LLC Has $93.50 Million Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,333,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,375 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $93,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $158.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

In other news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 8,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,139.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

