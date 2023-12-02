Geode Capital Management LLC Has $92.72 Million Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,889,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $92,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WU. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 120.7% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Western Union by 1,715.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Union by 343.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Western Union by 294.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $14.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Western Union had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

WU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WU

About Western Union

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.