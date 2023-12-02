Geode Capital Management LLC Has $105.37 Million Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,844,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $105,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth $42,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neogen

In other news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $150,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William T. Boehm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,469.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $334,100 and sold 4,859 shares worth $75,823. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -158.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.31. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $24.09.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.10 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEOG. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Neogen Profile

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

