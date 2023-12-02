Geode Capital Management LLC Has $102.70 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 330,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 88,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $102,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 20.0% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth $5,669,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 28.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 63.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MUSA. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.00.

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $370.62 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.65 and a 52 week high of $382.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $361.82 and its 200 day moving average is $324.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 71.06% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total value of $2,648,277.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,033.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total transaction of $828,749.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total value of $2,648,277.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,033.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,474 shares of company stock worth $14,477,727 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

