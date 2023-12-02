Geode Capital Management LLC Has $100.34 Million Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,177,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362,883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $100,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TEGNA by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in TEGNA by 641.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in TEGNA by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in TEGNA by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGNA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGNA

TEGNA Company Profile

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.