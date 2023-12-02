Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,293,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $99,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth $86,621,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $42,934,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the first quarter valued at $34,127,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tenable by 1,772.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 603,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after acquiring an additional 595,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $40.77 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $201.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $952,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,893,813.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $110,504.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,753,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $952,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,893,813.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,368 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,733. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

