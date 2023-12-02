Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,562,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 35,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $104,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBF. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $2,758,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,503 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,640.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PBF opened at $45.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.74. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.18.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.75. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. Analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.61%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

