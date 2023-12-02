Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,719,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $98,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 14.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE AIRC opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.91. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.65%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

