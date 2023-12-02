Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 55,908 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 647,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $95,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Badger Meter Trading Up 1.2 %

Badger Meter stock opened at $149.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.52 and a 200 day moving average of $150.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.93 and a 12-month high of $170.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.06 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 37.24%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

