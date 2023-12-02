Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 288,004 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,505,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $96,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LTHM. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Livent by 46.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 27.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 18.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 3.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Livent by 7.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LTHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Livent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $1,001,223.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Livent Price Performance

Shares of LTHM opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.41 million. Livent had a net margin of 40.77% and a return on equity of 25.60%. Livent’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Livent

(Free Report)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.