Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 259,238 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,771,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 259,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $92,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in NOV by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in NOV during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,010,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $333,383,000 after purchasing an additional 653,680 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 10.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 173,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of NOV by 0.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,005,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,328,000 after purchasing an additional 52,708 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NOV Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE NOV opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.79. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $24.83.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Stories

