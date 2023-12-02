Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,789 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $100,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 459,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,718,000 after acquiring an additional 85,080 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,221,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $84.19 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $114.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.46. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $932.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.42%.

In related news, EVP David Philip Henry acquired 2,500 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.34 per share, with a total value of $170,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at $756,728.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,223.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Philip Henry acquired 2,500 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.34 per share, with a total value of $170,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at $756,728.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MKSI. StockNews.com began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.40.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

