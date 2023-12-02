Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 764,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $99,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,074,000 after buying an additional 93,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 2.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,802,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,110,000 after purchasing an additional 44,803 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 794,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,494,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,432,000 after purchasing an additional 26,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $164.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.20 and a 200 day moving average of $142.22. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $90.19 and a 12 month high of $183.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $685.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fabrinet from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.11.

Fabrinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

