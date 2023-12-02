Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 597,564 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,217,361 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $97,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 401.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 390,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 312,714 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 102,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 56,983 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 16,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

SWN opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 62.31% and a return on equity of 14.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

