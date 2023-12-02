Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 44,201 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 872,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $94,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dundas Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 16.4% during the first quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $63.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.99.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $331.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.68 million. Research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOXF. Bank of America raised their target price on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

