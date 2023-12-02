Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 104,295 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,187,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,295 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $92,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5,220.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816,096 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 379.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,539 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,942,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 4,515.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $175,596.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,390.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $175,596.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,390.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $181,300.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,784.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,087 shares of company stock worth $1,336,852. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $46.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.05. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

