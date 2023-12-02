Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 107.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 297.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

GRMN opened at $123.53 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $89.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

