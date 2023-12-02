FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 550,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $104,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in FTI Consulting by 270.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $221.33 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.42 and a 1 year high of $223.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.86. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $893.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $840,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,813,747.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,923.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $840,016.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,813,747.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

