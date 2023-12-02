Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,731,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,597,000 after buying an additional 196,747 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,110,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.85.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $71.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $84.70.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.45 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

