Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,287 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $14,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Progressive by 97,906.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,774,286,000 after buying an additional 254,125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,980,000 after buying an additional 87,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after buying an additional 3,158,144 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,341,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,497,374,000 after buying an additional 361,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.47.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $1,622,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,597,691.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,342 shares of company stock valued at $20,462,071 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $162.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $164.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

