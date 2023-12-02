Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 7,944 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,944 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $15,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

PKG stock opened at $169.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $171.61.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

