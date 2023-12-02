Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 597,097 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597,097 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $16,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

AUB stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $41.04. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

