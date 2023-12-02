Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 311,884 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,777,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 311,884 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $17,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 919.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,049,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 2,750,525 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,061,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 625.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,883,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,010,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at $18,073,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.22.

UNIT opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently -333.31%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

