Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 14,995 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,060,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,995 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $17,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 225.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HST stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.28. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $19.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

