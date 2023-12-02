Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 65.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,449 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,159,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,159,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $514,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,059,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,434,183.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,956,468. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APLS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 14.3 %

Shares of APLS opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.97. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.