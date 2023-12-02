Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,174 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $16,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 569.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $239,875,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 215.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,378,000 after acquiring an additional 626,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $75,226,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $181.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.