Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,683 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $16,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,343,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $540,574,000 after acquiring an additional 72,363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $357,504,000 after acquiring an additional 464,545 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,407,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $212.56 on Friday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $219.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

