Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,316,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,033 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $13,990,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $20,259,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $9,219,000. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $8,153,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 872,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.29. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 175.74% and a negative net margin of 432.64%. Analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.72.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

