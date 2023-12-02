Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,927 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $13,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Stericycle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $653.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRCL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on SRCL

Stericycle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.