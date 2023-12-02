Franklin Resources Inc. Has $17.05 Million Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,448 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $17,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 3.0 %

FR stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.46. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 63.37%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.