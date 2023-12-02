Franklin Resources Inc. Has $16 Million Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,628 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $15,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,838,000 after acquiring an additional 103,576 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 56.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 87,829 shares during the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $588,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 506,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,371,000 after buying an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Teck Resources Stock Up 3.2 %

Teck Resources stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $32.48 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Teck Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.