Franklin Resources Inc. Has $14.20 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,472 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $14,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.8% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at about $10,241,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 63.3% during the second quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 31,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 177,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 29.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $116.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.73. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $103.32 and a one year high of $160.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Nomura Instinet upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Baidu

About Baidu

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.