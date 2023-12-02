Franklin Resources Inc. Has $14.17 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,706 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $14,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 71,854.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 526,000,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,631,900,000 after purchasing an additional 525,269,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,120,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $32,391,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.6 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 142.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TAP

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.