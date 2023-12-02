Franklin Resources Inc. Has $13.52 Million Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,842 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $13,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $174,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 46.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,966,000 after buying an additional 2,068,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 248.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,782,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,107,000 after buying an additional 1,270,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $63.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $85.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average is $63.20.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 117.58%.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

