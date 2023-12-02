Franklin Resources Inc. Has $13.47 Million Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $13,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 52.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 183.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 36.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $146.95 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $84.42 and a 52-week high of $152.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.63.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.99%.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

