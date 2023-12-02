Franklin Resources Inc. Has $12.80 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,006 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $12,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UL opened at $47.91 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

