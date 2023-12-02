Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 8,276 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,324 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $15,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $75,007,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.2% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,545 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,240 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $1,454,000. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 6.3 %

DKS stock opened at $138.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.40. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,721,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

