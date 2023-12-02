Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 13,866 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,866 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $14,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $105.17 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $125.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.34.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

