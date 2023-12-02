Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 719.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,142 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $16,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 27.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,598,000 after purchasing an additional 63,709 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 26,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 805,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,827,000 after purchasing an additional 83,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

ESS opened at $220.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $248.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 113.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESS. Citigroup cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $255.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.44.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Articles

