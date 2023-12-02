Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,484,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,642,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,490,000 after purchasing an additional 264,117 shares during the period. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,645,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 280.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,492 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,984,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,207,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 288,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TERN shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $14.04.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

