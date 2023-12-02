Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 87,488 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,488 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $13,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after buying an additional 947,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,157,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,305,000 after acquiring an additional 235,749 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,562,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,834,000 after acquiring an additional 767,027 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.70 to $25.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. CLSA raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of JHG stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.42. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 77.23%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

