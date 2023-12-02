Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 64,842 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,804,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,842 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $16,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 29.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HIMS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $56,898.59. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,979.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $51,038.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,444.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $56,898.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,979.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,665 shares of company stock valued at $465,244 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

HIMS opened at $8.83 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $12.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $226.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

