Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 20,317 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 390,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $15,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 22.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.29. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.22 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $188.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 33.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.14%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

