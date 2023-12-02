Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 656,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $93,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,588,000 after acquiring an additional 20,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,326,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.44.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.9 %

FNV stock opened at $113.16 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $111.69 and a 12-month high of $161.25. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.05.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.42%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

