Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,927,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,938 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $93,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FOX by 2,920.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in FOX by 310.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in FOX by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in FOX by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Activity at FOX

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Up 2.2 %

FOX stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $34.42.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.