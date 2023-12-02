Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 102.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,960,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.77% of Flywire worth $60,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after buying an additional 1,635,222 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,722,000 after acquiring an additional 488,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 624,918 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,566,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after acquiring an additional 653,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,456,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,717 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.79.

Shares of FLYW opened at $25.05 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $203,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,534,504.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $203,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,534,504.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $332,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,025,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,183 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

